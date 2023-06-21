PORTLAND, Me. - Reading makes it two in a row on the road with a, 5-4 win over Portland on Wednesday night. The Fightin Phils breaking a, 4-4 tie in the top of the ninth en route to the win.
Most of the offensive damage coming in the top of the second inning for the Fightins, recording four runs in the inning. Baron Radcliff and Matt Kroon with RBI doubles, between that was Oliver Dunn launching a two-run home run.
That two-run shot was Dunn's sixth on the season for the Fightins.
The Sea Dogs would get one run back in the bottom of the third, and they would tie things up by the seventh inning.
In the ninth, Carlos De La Cruz rips an RBI single to center field breaking the 4-4 tie. Cruz's RBI single allowing Cody Roberts to come home as the game winning run.