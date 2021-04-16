BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Another Bethlehem high schools girls' basketball program will be searching for a new head coach. Dean Reiman stepped down from his position as the head coach at Freedom High School.
Reiman resigned after six seasons leading the charge for the Patriots girls program. He told 69 Sports that he wants to spend more time with family, watch his former players in college and focus on his full-time job with his basketball club.
Over the course of his six seasons, Reiman became the winningest coach in program history. In 2018 he lead the Patriots to the District XI-6A title, most recently they reached the PIAA Elite 8 in the 2020 COVID shortened season.
Freedom athletic director Nathan Stannard praised the coach in a release from Friday, "We appreciate the six years Coach Reiman spent with our Freedom Family. He has worked hard to share his passion, vision, and determination with our students. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."
The Patriots have already begun their search for the next girls' basketball coach.