Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers defeated Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in the fourth edition of The Match on Tuesday evening. The pair of the young PGA Tour superstar and the Green Bay Packers quarterback won 3 and 2.
This edition of the event took place in Big Sky, Montana at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin.
The loss dropped Mickelson to 2-2 in all-time in the event's history, including an 0-2 mark when paired the Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The pairs traded the lead during the front nine, but a trio of birdies to start the back nine allowed the team of DeChambeau and Rodgers to surge ahead and hold on for the win.