The reporting date for pitchers and catchers for the Philadelphia Phillies is this week with the 2021 spring training camp set to begin. As the players begin to report decisions will start to be made regarding both the starting rotation and the bullpen.
The top three spots of the starting rotation are likely locked in with Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, and Zach Eflin. From there a competition for the final two sports is likely to be had between Matt Moore, Chase Anderson, Ivan Nova, Vince Velasquez, and Spencer Howard.
Adonis Medina also made his MLB debut last season and could be in the mix.
For all of those competing it will be about showing the ability to be productive and effective for a full 162-game season compared to last year's shortened campaign.