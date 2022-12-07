BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic hits the mat in 2022-23 with the biggest target on their backs, defending PIAA-3A champions. The Golden Hawks one of the favorites to win it all again this season, too.
For Jeff Karam, his squad is deep and talented, even without Tyler Kasak the Penn State commit.
The Golden Hawks feature a pair of sophomores, Nate Desmond and Cole Campbell. Desmond is a reigning PIAA title winner while Campbell was a runner-up a season ago.
For this group, they will find out a lot about themselves right out of the gate, with a season opening showdown against Northampton.