READING, Pa. - The Wilson Bulldogs boys basketball team enters the 2021-22 season as reigning Berks champs. Only two starters from that season return, as they look to defend their title.
All-time leading score, Stevie Mitchell has moved on from the program, leaving some big shoes to fill within that starting five.
Cam Jones, a junior stand out for the Bulldogs, is one player who can step up into that role for the team this season. This is a collective group though, that will be looking to prove any doubters wrong.
Even as a younger team this year, they have a confidence about them that some unrecognized names now, won't stay that way as the season moves along.