KINTNERSVILLE, Pa. - Despite winning a District 11 3A baseball title, some folks in the Palisades program don't think they are the first team people think about when handicapping the Colonial League.
The Pirates, who defeated Notre Dame in the district final last May, were shutout by the Crusaders 5-0 in their season opener. Palisades has bounced back with four straight wins since then and averaging more than 11 runs per game.
"Feels really great but Notre Dame is still the top dog," said senior pitcher Jaden Newton. "They get talked about all the time and that doesn't sit well with us. We're coming for them just as much as they're coming for us. It's so fun being out with the guys working towards our one goal---winning every game from here on out and winning a couple championships."
The Pirates host Saucon Valley on Saturday in their next game.