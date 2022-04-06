EMMAUS, Pa. - The Emmaus boys lacrosse team is coming of a 19-win season and, despite losing many talented players to graduation, are looking to reload not rebuild.
The defending District 11 Class 3A champions believe they have underclassmen ready to step in and play key roles. With a 4-1 record heading into tonight's clash at Saucon Valley, the 2022 squad is eager to defend their title.
"It's really just a team effort to get everyone better," said senior midfielder Ben Thomas. "Guys are staying after practice to work extra. The older guys are all stepping up and showing the younger guys, the newer players, what to do and how to get it done, how we do it here at Emmaus."