OREFIELD, Pa. - The Parkland Trojans boys basketball team possess to be a threat for the EPC and District titles once again this season. Even after losing six seniors to graduation, the Trojans return one of the areas top players.
Nick Coval leads the way for Andy Stephens squad in 2022-23. The Junior has been a varsity player since his freshman year, bringing a wealth of experience to the lineup.
For Stephens that experience from Coval will be key, as he is just one of two returning players with true playing time at the varsity level up to this point.
Some growing pains may need to be overcome early on, and with four of their first five games against EPC competition, Stephens and crew will have a great sense of what needs to be improved moving forward.