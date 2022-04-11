BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Defending EPC Softball champion Freedom graduated ten members from a team that captured the program's first league title.
Now that they have established a winning tradition, the Patriots are setting out to maintain the level of play it takes to be a consistent contender.
"I think it's to go to the returning starters that you do have," said head coach Michele Laubach. "Really lean on them, look to them, to take over. We have routines, we have things established where we have traditions in place that, those returning players really are the ones to pass that down to the younger kids coming up."
Freedom is off to a strong start, with a 3-1 record and averaging more than 14 runs a game heading into a home contest on Monday against Easton.