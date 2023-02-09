HERSHEY, Pa. - District 11 Class 3A wrestling champion Bethlehem Catholic won all but one bout in a 55-3 win over Council Rock South in the opening round of the PIAA team tournament on Thursday at the Giant Center.
The Golden Hawks picked up six pins and a major decision among their 12 victories. The defending state champions will face Waynesburg in the quarterfinal round on Friday.
The Raiders defeated Shikellamy 32-27.
BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC 55 CR SOUTH 3
189: James Deluise (BC) p. Aidan Murray 1:40
215: Nico Spezza (BC) p. James St. Thomas 1:44
285: Elijah Thompson (BC) p. Micky Trampe 0:42
107: Keanu Dillard (BC) d. Connor Lenahan 6-1
114: Nathan Desmond (BC) p. Christian Zimmerman 1:13 (27-0)
121: Luke Reitter (CRS) d. Cole Campbell 6-4 s.v.
127: Marco Frinzi (BC) d. Pat Woloshyn 5-1
133: Cael McIntyre (BC) p. Ajay Bhatt 1:46
139: George Pavis (BC) p. Charlie Musto 0:24
145: Riley Hughes (BC) d. Andrew Lindros 8-1
152: Jake Dailey (BC) d. Gavin Cole 7-1
160: Andrew Harmon (BC) d. Bekhruz Sadriddinov 7-0
172: Luke Thomas (BC) md. Ryan Gottwald 11-2