HERSHEY, Pa. - District 11 Class 3A wrestling champion Bethlehem Catholic won all but one bout in a 55-3 win over Council Rock South in the opening round of the PIAA team tournament on Thursday at the Giant Center.

The Golden Hawks picked up six pins and a major decision among their 12 victories. The defending state champions will face Waynesburg in the quarterfinal round on Friday.

The Raiders defeated Shikellamy 32-27.

BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC 55 CR SOUTH 3

189: James Deluise (BC) p. Aidan Murray 1:40

215: Nico Spezza (BC) p. James St. Thomas 1:44

285: Elijah Thompson (BC) p. Micky Trampe 0:42

107: Keanu Dillard (BC) d. Connor Lenahan 6-1

114: Nathan Desmond (BC) p. Christian Zimmerman 1:13 (27-0)

121: Luke Reitter (CRS) d. Cole Campbell 6-4 s.v.

127: Marco Frinzi (BC) d. Pat Woloshyn 5-1

133: Cael McIntyre (BC) p. Ajay Bhatt 1:46

139: George Pavis (BC) p. Charlie Musto 0:24

145: Riley Hughes (BC) d. Andrew Lindros 8-1

152: Jake Dailey (BC) d. Gavin Cole 7-1

160: Andrew Harmon (BC) d. Bekhruz Sadriddinov 7-0

172: Luke Thomas (BC) md. Ryan Gottwald 11-2