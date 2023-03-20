POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Jahrel Vigo scored 17 points and Nico Pulieri added 16, but it was not enough as Central Catholic lost to defending PIAA champion Neumann-Goretti 67-49 in the Class 4A semifinals on Monday at Pottstown High School.
The Vikings seized control early and led 30-23 at halftime. Central Catholic would trim the deficit to two in the third quarter but Neumann-Goretti pushed their advantage to double digits heading into the final eight minutes.
Baylor commit Robert Wright III led all scorers with 24 points as the Vikings will play Lincoln Park on Thursday in the championship game.