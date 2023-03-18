NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Defending PIAA champion Roman Catholic broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to defeat Parkland 53-35 in a Class 6A boys quarterfinal at Norristown High School.
The Trojans (20-10) trailed by only three points entering the final quarter but Roman Catholic outscored the District 11 champions 18-3 over the final eight minutes. Joey Gerbasio led Parkland with 15 points.
Xzayvier Brown led the Cahillites with 18 points who advanced to a semifinal matchup against Archbishop Wood.