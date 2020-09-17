BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After being in the mix for years, Moravian Academy boys' soccer broke through and won the PIAA championship last season. Now the Lions are looking to win the title again this fall.
The team has been focused on the present and is being led by their assistant coaches as they prepare for the 2020 campaign. The team's head coach Bob Hartman underwent a medical procedure and had coronavirus over the last few months.
Moravian Academy lost 14 seniors to graduation from last year's team, but the next class is ready to step into leadership roles to help get back to another state title.