BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Defending U.S. Senior Open champion Jim Furyk visited the Saucon Valley Country Club course on Monday to prepare for the 42nd U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley in June.
Furyk, a Pennsylvania native with 17 wins on the PGA tour and three since joining the Champions Tour, played a round on Monday and studied the layout in his first visit to the course.
"I think really just enjoying being back in Pennsylvania, seeing some eastern PA fans," Furyk said. "I guess just not putting so much pressure on myself to try and play well. Come in and enjoy it. I'll have a lot of family and friends here so it'll be a lot of fun to kind of be in a home crowd."
The event will take place from June 23-26 on Saucon Valley's Old Course.