KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown defense was dominant on Saturday in a 24-0 victory over Bloomsburg at Andre Reed Stadium.
The Golden Bears (4-2, 2-1) forced three turnovers and held the visitors to just 129 yards of total offense. It was the first shutout for Kutztown since the opening game of the 2021 season.
Darryl Davis-McNeil had 122 yards and rushed for a touchdown and quarterback Donny Blaine threw touchdown passes to Jerome Kapp and Brandon Smith.
The Golden Bears take to the road to face Shippensburg next Saturday.