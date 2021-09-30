TULPEHOCKEN, Pa. - Tulpehocken taking on Oley Valley in another showdown on the pitch. Both involved in a three-way battle for the Berks III top spot.
The Trojans are looking like a true, state level contender once again, having made it to the semifinals last season in the PIAA tournament. They lost three starters from that team but have not missed a beat on the pitch.
Defense holding things down for the Trojans so far, allowing just 4 goals in 11 games. They will look to hold the Lynx off the board to keep ahead in the race in the Berks III title.