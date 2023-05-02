ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Tuesday the Philadelphia Flyers announced that defenseman Egor Zamula will be coming back on a one-year deal. The defenseman split time between Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley in the 2022-23 season.
A bulk of the defensemans games being played with the Phantoms, where he racked up 19 points in 44 contests. He added four assists in 14 contest with the Flyers.
Zamula missed the recent Calder Cup Playoffs appearance with the Phantoms due to a shoulder injury. After undergoing a successful surgery, he is expected to make a full return in time for training camp.