CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Southern Lehigh went 5-2 a year ago and qualified for the District 11 playoffs, but the Spartans lost a lot to graduation this past offseason.
Now the 2021 squad is focused in the trenches, especially on the several key returners on the defensive line. With gains made in the weight room Southern Lehigh looks to show the physicality this fall.
The Colonial League squad will get battled-tested right away with games against Quakertown, Notre Dame Green Pond, and Northwestern to start the season.