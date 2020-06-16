Steve Degler has been around the sport of baseball for decades as a broadcaster. He never thought he'd have a year without it.
The TV2 Sports and Lehigh Valley IronPigs broadcaster misses being around a ballpark this time of year as baseball is still on hold. The likelihood of a major league season has diminished while the chances of any minor league campaigns are even less.
"I think there is little bit of taking it for granted because it has always been there," Degler said. "When Opening Day was supposed to be, we had baseball. And this year, you knew that you were not going to have Opening Day, and now you're not going to have a season on top of it, and whether Major League players get together and have a season of some form, we have to wait and see. So yeah, I think you do have a better appreciation of it. I know I will next year."
The veteran broadcaster was looking forward to seeing pitching prospect Spencer Howard as well as first-round pick Alec Bohm. Now he wonders how they will react to a lack of playing time in 2020 and how that will impact their progress in the future.