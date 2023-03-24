CATASAUQUA, Pa. - The Catasauqua softball team is hopeful for a step forward in 2023 and the seasons to come. One player providing that hope, junior Delaney Troxell.
Troxell has done it all for the Rough Riders in her first two seasons, recording back-to-back 100 strikeout seasons on the mound. At the plate, she averaged .439 during the 2022 season, with a couple of home runs mixed in.
Heading into this season, there's a sense of hope within Troxell and the rest of her teammates to help turnaround the program.
The Rough Riders have a good contingent of players behind Troxell in 2023. Head coach Paige Kogelman commenting on how that can allow Troxell to step out of her comfort zone, and rely on those behind her in the field.
Troxell has already committed to Millersville University, taking a weight off her shoulders, and allowing a complete focus to the "now" the next two seasons.