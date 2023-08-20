WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - A 7-2 loss to Rhode Island on Sunday morning brings an end to the Little League World Series for the Delaware County squad representing the Mid-Atlantic Region.
Media, Pa. finishes the tournament with a 1-2 record that included a 5-3 win over Maine on Saturday. The Pennsylvania squad fell behind Smithfield, R.I. 2-0 in the first inning but battled back to tie with a pair of runs in the fifth inning. The Metro Region rep responded with a five-run sixth inning to seize control.
Rhode Island will play the loser of Texas-California on Tuesday.