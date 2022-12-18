BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh women's basketball team could not hold on to a halftime lead in a 79-67 setback to Delaware on Sunday at Stabler Arena.
Frannie Hottinger, the leading scorer in the Patriot League at more than 20 points per game, finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks who led 46-39 at intermission. After shooting better than 50% from the field over the first 20 minutes, Lehigh (3-7) shot 6-for-32 in the second half as the Blue Hens erased the seven-point deficit.
Klarke Sconiers led Delaware with 29 points and 11 rebounds and Makayla Pippin added 14 points and 13 rebounds for Delaware (6-4).
The Mountain Hawks will play at Yale on Wednesday in their final contest before opening Patriot League play at home on December 30 against Army West Point.