DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Quarterback Louie Barrios IV threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as unbeaten Delaware Valley advanced to the NCAA Division 3 football Elite Eight following a 39-32 win over Randolph-Macon on Saturday at James Work Memorial Stadium.
The Aggies trailed 32-18 entering the fourth quarter, but a pair of short Barrios touchdown runs knotted the contest at 32-all with just over four minutes remaining.
Delaware Valley forced a three-and-out on the Yellow Jackets next drive and then drove 60 yards for the game-winning score on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Barrios to Jahaire Johnson with 24 seconds remaining.
The Aggies will travel to Mount Union to face the second-ranked Raiders next Saturday.