LONG POND, Pa. - William Byron, starting at the pole-position for the NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono one row in front of Kevin Harvik who was racing for the final time at the Trick Triangle.
Stage 1 went to Joey Lagano, although the 22 car would exit the race shortly after following a wreck which also sent Daniel Suarez home early.
Stage 2 went to Kyle Larson - who led the race for 24 laps, second only to Byron's 60.
But at the end of the day, it was a familiar face in victory lane for the HighPoint.com 400. Denny Hamlin battled Larson down the stretch - off the final restart, got the job done with the caution flag out.
It was Hamlin's 50th win in his Cup career - back on top at Pocono after his victory at Long Pond last year was wiped away after failing post-race inspection.
"To not have anyone in 62 years to not get disqualified for a piece of tape on your car...that was hard to stomach," Hamlin said "But that was also NASCAR really putting their foot down, saying, 'we're not gonna let you alter these cars. We want them to be the same.' As a car owner, I appreciate that."
There were certainly cheers for Hamlin, the now 7-time winner at Pocono which is a track record. There were plenty of boos as well. For the driver of the No. 11 car, that's just fine.
"I mean, listen, as long as they're making noise, I'm good with it," Samlin said. "I love for the crowd to be that enthusiastic and be that invested in what they're seeing on the race track."