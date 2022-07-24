Today

Hazy sunshine, hot, and humid. Record high temperatures are likely on Sunday, with the heat index at or above 100°. There might be a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, remaining uncomfortably warm and humid. There might be a stray shower or thunderstorm early and late, mainly north and west.

Tomorrow

One final day around 90 degrees, but not as hot as the weekend, with mostly cloudy skies. Humid with our best chance of showers and t-storms that will break the heat wave. A few storms may have strong winds, hail, and flooding downpours.