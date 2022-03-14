PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Denver Nuggets past Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers 114-110 on Monday night in a battle of MVP contenders.
Embiid finished with 34 points and took a scary fall. Jeff Green clobbered Embiid on a drive to the basket with 3:13 left and the All-Star center landed on his tailbone. Embiid grabbed at his back but walked off the court on his own power. Green received a flagrant foul and Embiid went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to cut Denver’s lead to 107-106.
Denver rookie Bones Hyland then stole the show from the All-Star big men, burying his fourth 3 of the fourth quarter for a 110-108 lead that the Nuggets held on to. Hyland finished with 21 points.