BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh women's basketball team features a strong mix of key returners and underclassmen this winter. The rest of the league thinks so as well as the Mountain Hawks were picked first in the Patriot League preseason poll.
The team also features Camryn Buhr, a preseason all-Patriot League selection.
In addition to Buhr, the squad has other key returners as well as newcomers that provide depth for the team this winter.
The Mountain Hawks kick-off the 2019-20 season at Delaware State on Wednesday.