KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Riley Derr is the new all-time scoring leader in Kutztown women's basketball. Derr surpassing the old mark of 1,623.
Currently, the senior sits at 1,676 points during her Golden Bears career.
Derr had the makings of becoming a special player from the moment she stepped on campus, showing the intangibles her freshman year. Now, her name will be etched in the record books.
The Golden Bears as a team continue to sit atop the PSAC East standings, as they take on Mansfield in a road contest Wednesday night.