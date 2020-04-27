EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus graduate Jenn Dervarics is set to be inducted into the Bucknell University athletics hall of fame. The former Green Hornet was a 2009 graduated from the Patriot League school.
Dervarics was a two-time Patriot League Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Year. She finished her collegiate career with 91 points. To this day, she still is in the top five in program history in points and goals for the Bison.
At Emmaus Dervarics led the Green Hornets, especially in her senior season in 2005. She tallied more than 60 points and led Emmaus to the PIAA final that year.