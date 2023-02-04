Moravian 75, Elizabethtown 70 - Tessa Zamolyi scored a season-high 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Greyhounds won their second straight.
DeSales 67, Misericordia 51 - The No. 9 Bulldogs placed three players in double figures as they rolled to their fifth straight victory. Megan Bealer netted 21 points to lead all scorers and Mikaela Reese added 15 points and 10 boards.
Shippensburg 76, East Stroudsburg 67 - Ariel Jones scored 35 points to lead the Raiders their fifth straight win. Shyla Sanford paced ESU with 18 points.