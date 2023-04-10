CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales baseball team moved a step closer to the .500 mark with a come-from-behind 11-7 victory on Monday over Ursinus at Weiland Park.
Trailing 7-3, Colin Trembley got the comeback started with a solo home run in the fourth inning and Shane Anhalt delivered a two-run single for the Bulldogs in the fifth to close within 7-6.
DeSales (13-14) went ahead in the bottom of the sixth with a pair of runs without the benefit of a hit and then added three insurance runs in the seventh - sparked by JT Anderosky's two-run single.
The Bulldogs will try to level their record on Wednesday when they travel to Bethlehem to face Moravian.