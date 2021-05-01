CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - DeSales swept King's in a MAC Freedom baseball series on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs won 12-11 in the first game and 7-1 in the second game between the two programs.
King's entered Saturday's games on a 16-game losing streak.
King's jumped out to a 5-1 lead after the first two innings of play, but DSU battled back to grab a 9-5 lead after five innings of play. King's scored six runs in the sixth frame to re-take the lead, but DeSales prevailed with three runs in the final two innings of the first game.