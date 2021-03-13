DeSales Logo

The DeSales men's and women's basketball teams picked-up victories over Lycoming on Saturday. The men's team posted a 63-59 win while the women's squad rolled to a 90-46 triumph.

With the wins, the men's program improved to 9-1 this season while the win moved the women's team to 8-0 this winter.

The DeSales men were led by Elijah Eberly, who scored 12 points. Dat Lambert and Timmy Edwards also finished in double figures for DSU.

The DeSales women had five different players finish in double figures, led by Rylie Rittenhouse, who posted a game-high 17 points. Mikaela Reese, Averi Jordan, Lindsey Welsh, and Isabel Caruso also scored double-figures on Saturday.

Both teams now advance to the MAC Freedom title game. The men will again face Lycoming college as the women will battle Delaware Valley. Both games are to be held at Billera Hall. 