Fire Weather Watch in Effect from Sunday Morning Through Sunday
Night
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND VERY DRY CONDITIONS FOR NEW
JERSEY, SOUTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA, DELAWARE, AND THE EASTERN SHORE OF
MARYLAND.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through
Monday morning.
* AFFECTED AREA...New Castle, Kent, Inland Sussex, Delaware
Beaches, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset, Kent MD,
Middlesex, Western Monmouth, Eastern Monmouth, Queen Annes,
Mercer, Salem, Gloucester, Camden, Talbot, Northwestern
Burlington, Caroline, Ocean, Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May,
Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean,
Southeastern Burlington, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Delaware,
Philadelphia, Western Chester, Eastern Chester, Western
Montgomery, Eastern Montgomery, Upper Bucks and Lower Bucks.
* TIMING...Sunday morning through early Monday morning.
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 30s.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and very dry air associated with the past
stretch of dry weather will combine to create conditions
favorable for the rapid spread of wildfires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low
relative humidities, and dry fuels. Listen for later forecasts
and possible Red Flag Warnings.
For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions,
and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state
forestry or environmental protection website.
&&