CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - On March 6 everything changed for the DeSales community. 2019 graduate Nick White, his girlfriend, 2020 grad Emily Kattner, and two seniors, Sean Hanczaryk and Brandon DiChachio, were involved in a car accident in the local area.
"It's been challenging. I use the words overwhelming and devastating and both are very true," DSU head baseball coach Tim Neiman said.
White, Kattner, and Hanczaryk tragically passed away. DiChachio was in the ICU, but is now out and rehabbing after going through 10 surgeries.
Neiman is a long-time coach at DeSales and this season more than ever he has become more than a coach for the players in the program.
"They tease me, 'coach you're our rock,'" he said. "They all have different feelings and emotions and sometimes they don't know how to feel and I tell them I don't know how I'm supposed to feel."
The university painted a memorial at the team's stadium on campus to honor the members of the program.
As the players and coaches grapple with their emotions this spring, they use it as motivation to work hard in their honor. So far the team has been able to achieve success on the field despite the tough situation as the Bulldogs are 18-7 this year.