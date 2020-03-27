CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Another year, more success for the DeSales women's basketball team. The Bulldogs notched another 20-win season, hoisted another MAC Freedom Conference championship and earned another trip to the NCAA tournament in the 2019-20 campaign.
DeSales went 23-5 this past season, which included a 14-game win streak for head coach Fred Richter and his team. That led to the Bulldogs winning their second straight conference crown.
The team lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament, but the players gained more valuable experience. All, but one player will be back for the 2021-22 campaign.
Additionally, DeSales' season ended before the coronavirus pandemic halted sports across the country. It also hasn't hindered Richter's recruiting either as he has five committed recruits already set to go before the stoppages came down on recruiting as well.