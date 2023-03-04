CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales Women's basketball team opened NCAA tournament play at home with a, 78-60 win over Mitchell College. The Bulldogs remaining in Center Valley heading into the weekend.
This one well in control for the Bulldogs much of the way, holding an 18 point lead heading into halftime. Mitchell College would get within eight points in the second half, but that's as close as they'd get.
Megan Bealer leading the way for the Bulldogs with 27 points, Mikaela Reese would add 15.
DeSales will host Mary Washington on Saturday night at 7:00 in the second round.