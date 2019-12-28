CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - DeSales defeated Bryn Athyn 90-60 in a men's college basketball game at Billera Hall on Saturday afternoon on the first day of the Al Senavitis Memorial Tournament. Jordan Holmqvist finished the game with a season-high 17 points to lead the Bulldogs.
DeSales improved to 5-4 overall with Saturday's victory.
The win advanced the hosts to the championship game of the two-day event where they will face William Paterson at 4 p.m. on Sunday. William Paterson topped Juniata in the other semifinal on Saturday.