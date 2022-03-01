CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - DeSales, the top-seed in the MAC Freedom tournament was upset at home by Lycoming. Following an impressive season, the Bulldogs earned an at-large bid into the NCAA tournament.
That semifinals loss leaving a sour taste in their mouths.
Scott Coval's group is eager to get back onto the court in competition. This is a group that won 22 games over the course of the season, and they'd love to get back to those winning ways in the NCAA Tournament.
The Bulldogs open up their tournament play against Babson on Friday in Ashland, Virginia.