CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - DeSales playing host on the diamond to conference foe Arcadia for a doubleheader Wednesday. The visiting Knights getting the best of their hosts, sweeping the doubleheader.
The Bulldogs suffered only their second and third straight losses of the season in the sweep. Game one saw a Knights comeback in the middle to late innings for an 11-5 win.
DeSales doing all their offensive damage in the third and fourth innings. Robert Lamm got things going with a RBI single in the third, Hunter Splat and Thomas Carpenter each with two RBIs in the fourth. That's when the bats got quiet and the Knights scored the next 10 runs.
Game two, the Bulldogs would hold a 5-1 lead through the fifth again before the. Knights were on the comeback trail. This time around it was 12 unanswered runs for the 13-5 loss.
Gavin Zavorski getting the scoring started for the Bulldogs with an RBI single in the second to tie things up. Liam Kile broke the tie later in the inning thanks to a fielding error.
A three run fifth innings gave the Bulldogs the four-run lead until the Knights scored four-runs in the sixth, seventh and ninth to put the game away.
DeSales will look to bounce back on Saturday when they host Wilkes for a doubleheader.