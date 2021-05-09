CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales Bulldogs forced a game three against Stevens with a 6-5 win in game two on Sunday afternoon. The Bulldogs are one win away from the MAC Freedom final.
Stevens took a 5-2 run going into the bottom half of the fourth, when the Bulldogs began to make their comeback. They scored two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to tie things up at five.
Liam Kile would bring home the game winning run in the eighth inning for the Bulldogs with a sac-fly to center.
DeSales and Stevens will play the deciding game three on Monday evening at Stevens.