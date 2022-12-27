CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales, Al Sevantis Memorial Tournament is right around the corner, and the host Bulldogs enter at 8-2. Helping reach that mark through the first-ten games of the season, freshman Nate Ellis.
The Allen High School product currently sits at second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.5 points per game. The Bulldogs are averaging over 76 points per game as a whole.
For head coach, Scott Coval it's been great to see the emergence of Ellis during the infancy of his collegiate career. Coval knows there is more to Ellis' game, and that will be untapped as his career moves forward.
The Bulldogs open up their annual tournament on Thursday against Ursinus.