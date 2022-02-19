CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales men's basketball team rebounded from a loss to Delaware Valley on Tuesday to post a 76-38 victory over Lycoming on Saturday at Billera Hall.
Seniors Timmy Edwards and Dat Lambert led the way for the Bulldogs with 14 and 10 points, respectively, as the program honored five student-athletes playing their final regular season home game.
DeSales will have at least one more home contest, however, as they have earned the top seed for the MAC Freedom playoffs and will host a quarterfinal round contest on Wednesday against either Kings or FDU-Florham
The Bulldogs would continue to host any semifinal or championship games should the continue to advance in the tournament.