CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - After capturing the MAC Freedom championship this past weekend, the DeSales women's basketball team is preparing to play in the upcoming NCAA Division III tournament. The Bulldogs earned an automatic bid by winning the conference title.
DSU will be in the New Paltz pod, in upstate New York. Their opening game is on Friday night against Smith College. If DeSales can win both games this weekend, they will be into the Sweet 16.
This is the 14th trip to the NCAAs for the program and the third time in the last four years. The MAC Freedom title was the team's eighth as well.