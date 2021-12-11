CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales men's basketball team is off to their best start in program history.
The Bulldogs improving to 10-0 on Saturday with a win at home over Misericordia, 82-68. Four players finished in double figures for the Bulldogs in the win.
Elijah Eberly led the team with 14 points, Dat Lambert and Mat Kachelries added 11 of their own and Keba Mitchell finished with 10. The Bulldogs made 11 three pointers as a team as well.
DeSales will travel to Muhlenberg for their next contest.