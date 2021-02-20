CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales men's basketball team has been on a tear to start the season, and Saturday would be no different. The Bulldogs cruising to a 50 point win over FDU-Florham, 104-54.
The Bulldogs have won every game to start the season 4-0, by no less than 26 points.
DeSales held an 18 point advantage at the half before completely running away with this game in the second half. Timmy Edwards was tied for a game high with 18 points. Edwards was one of six Bulldogs players in double figures on the day.
Aidan Ellwood finished with 16 as the next highest scorer and Darnell Vaughn Jr. had 15 points in the effort. The Bulldogs shot an astounding 75.4% from the field for the game.
Next up for the Bulldogs is a home-and-home series against Arcadia, starting Thursday night on the road.