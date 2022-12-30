CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The title game of the Al Senavitis Memorial Tournament was an instant classic between DeSales and Montclair State. The host Bulldogs pulling out the win in triple overtime, 96-94.
Elijah Eberley's biggest points of the game coming on a buzzer beater layup in regulation to send this game to overtime initially.
The Bulldogs getting contributions from everywhere, freshman Nate Ellis leading the way with 21 points. Ryan Boylan and Christian Guldin each with 19 points in the win.
For DeSales, its their eighth straight win, now sitting at 10-2. They return to action in MAC play against Lycoming on Wednesday.