CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales women's basketball kept their perfect start to the season going on Monday night with a, 61-35 win over Messiah. The Falcons were ranked 21st heading into this contest.
Through one half of play these two teams were going back and forth, the Lady Bulldogs held a nine point advantage. Second half, a different story as the Bulldogs put up 36 points to the Falcons 16.
As a unit, the Bulldogs shot 50 percent from beyond the arc in the win.
Only two Bulldogs finished in double figures, Megan Bealer and Abigail Rafferty. Bealer with a game high 19 points, Rafferty close behind with 12.