CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - While Frank Krug lost the rest of his senior season on the lacrosse field for DeSales due to the COVD-19 pandemic. He will continuing his career on the field for the Philadelphia Barrage of Major League Lacrosse.
Krug becomes the first player in program history to earn a professional contract, and it's well deserved. During his time playing for the Bulldogs Krug became the NCAA's leader, across all divisions, in turnovers caused.
The Bulldogs long stick mid-fielder thanked all of his coaches, teammates, and mentors for helping him achieve this goal.
"It's really humbling, honestly. I would have never expected anything like this to happen when I first stepped on campus at DeSales."