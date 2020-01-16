CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales women's basketball team advanced to the NCAA D-III Sweet 16 a year ago. That has motivated the rest of their opponents this season to give the Bulldogs their best each game and DeSales has had a battle over the last few weeks.
Overall, DSU is 10-4 this winter, but over the last seven games the Bulldogs haven't won consecutive games. Their loss to King's last weekend was their first MAC Freedom setback since 2018.
As the team continues to evolve, a stretch like this can actually be beneficial for more long-term success.